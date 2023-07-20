A Renewed Love for God

Reflect

Sometimes the flame of our love for God grows dim. It is then that we must return to the small ways God woos us in everyday life. Our prayer is this:

Pray

Holy God,

Make yourself known to me

in the flames of a fire that gives me warmth,

in the smile of a baby that brings me joy,

in the touch of a friend that reminds me

that I am not alone.

Captivate me in the mundane,

so I may return to you

the love you so lavishly pour on me.

Amen.

Act

Be alert to the many ways the Spirit of God is wanting to enchant you today. Allow your heart to respond with love back to God.