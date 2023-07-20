Pause + Pray

A Renewed Love for God

flames against blue sky

Reflect

Sometimes the flame of our love for God grows dim. It is then that we must return to the small ways God woos us in everyday life. Our prayer is this:

Pray

Holy God,
Make yourself known to me
in the flames of a fire that gives me warmth,
in the smile of a baby that brings me joy,
in the touch of a friend that reminds me
that I am not alone.
Captivate me in the mundane,
so I may return to you 
the love you so lavishly pour on me.
Amen.

Act

Be alert to the many ways the Spirit of God is wanting to enchant you today. Allow your heart to respond with love back to God.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content