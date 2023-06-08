Offer Compassion

Pause + Pray

Sadly, one of the last places we expect to find compassion is in a government bureaucracy or customer service center. Yet what unexpected delight to find a human touch there! No matter which end we’re on, it’s possible to bring compassion there: offering to get coffee for the beleaguered worker at the DMV, or as that worker, seeing a person who’s not just the next problem, like a wheel in a machine.  

Compassionate God,
When I become frustrated 
With slow clerks or grow tired of customers,
Help me see their boredom, their pain.

To what group needing compassion are you most drawn: children/elderly? Prisoners/refugees? Homeless/hungry? Sick/lonely/dying? Ordinary neighbors, family and friends? Consider how you could act compassionately to this group or individual, either practically, emotionally, or financially.

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
