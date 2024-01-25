Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Mary, the Misunderstood

woman lonely in a field.

Reflect

Mary of Magdala was one of the most prominent disciples of Jesus of Nazareth, and yet over Christian history, she has had her name dragged through the mud. Publicly supporting his public ministry, she is also known as the “Apostle to the Apostles” because she was one of the first witnesses to the Resurrection.

Pray

Daughter of Magdala,
The life you lived was probably quite different
than what you had envisioned.
In many ways, you and I are not that different.
No matter the joys or sorrows of life, help me to return to myself
and to loving friendship with God.
Amen.

Act

Choose a Gospel account that features Mary of Magdala. Put yourself into the scene—what do you see, hear, taste, smell, and how does that make you feel?

Patricia Breen
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content