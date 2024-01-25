Mary, the Misunderstood

Reflect

Mary of Magdala was one of the most prominent disciples of Jesus of Nazareth, and yet over Christian history, she has had her name dragged through the mud. Publicly supporting his public ministry, she is also known as the “Apostle to the Apostles” because she was one of the first witnesses to the Resurrection.

Pray

Daughter of Magdala,

The life you lived was probably quite different

than what you had envisioned.

In many ways, you and I are not that different.

No matter the joys or sorrows of life, help me to return to myself

and to loving friendship with God.

Amen.

Act

Choose a Gospel account that features Mary of Magdala. Put yourself into the scene—what do you see, hear, taste, smell, and how does that make you feel?