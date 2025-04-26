Learning to Love Like God

Reflect

All relationships take work, and our life with God is no different. It might be hard to admit, but just like in our human relationships, we can struggle with frustration, anger, and anxiety with God. We might experience deep shame over this, thinking that we’re letting God down for having these feelings. But our faith reminds us that God is gentle, always forgiving, always awaiting our return.

Pray

Lord,

In the brokenness of the world and amid my own flaws and blemishes,

I ask for the gift and virtue of patience.

Your mercy is proof that you are a deeply patient God.

Your grace is proof that your forgiveness knows no bounds.

Amen.

Act

It might seem strange at first, but consider reading a few articles on healthy relationship techniques. Practices such as active listening and conflict resolution can help you nurture your connection with God.