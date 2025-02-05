Pause + Pray

Inner Freedom

woman raising her arms, celebrating her inner freedom and rejoicing

Reflect

Remembering his time in a German concentration camp, Viktor Frankl notes, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” In every situation and every day, you have the freedom to choose how you will respond to the events of your life. You can affirm your freedom, agency, and ability to find joy and meaning in challenging situations. You can choose to love and welcome.

Pray

God of creative freedom, 
Remind me that despite the challenges of life, I can choose love.
I can choose to use my freedom to make a difference.
I can face challenges knowing that I have the freedom to rise above
And be an agent of my own destiny in companionship with you, O God.
Amen.

Act

Throughout the day, ask God to give you guidance on how best to use your freedom. When you are tempted to be a victim of events, remind yourself that even when you can’t change the situation, you have the freedom to change your attitude.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles