Holy In a Different Way

Reflect

Sometimes life goes much differently than we hoped for or imagined. Divorce is one of those painful experiences many Catholics and others do not anticipate will touch their personal lives. While divorce is never an easy decision–even if it is the right one–God does not hate families of divorce or the choices divorced people feel they have to make.

Pray

Dear God, the pain of divorce was never a part of your original plan.

And yet sometimes, it is in the messiest and most painful places that you come close

and bring about healing and transformation. Please bless and watch over families,

parents, and children struggling through a divorce.

May you be their peace and comfort amid the storm.

Amen.

Act

Is there a friend, coworker, or family member who is navigating the pain of divorce in their life? Reach out to him or her and ask how you can best love and support them in this difficult time.