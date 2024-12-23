Reflect

“Enough, Lord! Take my life. . . .” (1 Kings 19: 4). Sometimes life can feel overwhelming, exhausting—just too much. It seems like the world is out to get us, and no one cares. The car won’t start, the drain is clogged, the babysitter cancelled (again), and the boss just asked everyone to work late—tonight! Like the prophet Elijah, fleeing for his life, we might also be tempted to cry out, “This is enough!” Feeling overwhelmed and wanting to escape doesn’t mean we are quitters. It just means we are human—and in pretty good company.

Pray

Heavenly Father,

On the night before he died, even your son

prayed for release from the suffering he knew

would come. And yet, he also prayed,

“Thy will be done.”

Send me your help, oh Lord.

Give me the peace and the grace I need

to always pray the same.

Amen.

Act

When Elijah lies down under the tree and cries out, “Enough!” What happens? An angel brings him water and cake. There is a lesson in that. Today, give yourself a vacation from busyness. Set aside time to take a nap, enjoy a piece of chocolate, listen to some music, maybe sit under a tree and stare at the clouds. If you are feeling anxious, tell God how you feel. Be honest. And then let it go. And don’t be surprised if someone brings you a piece of cake.