Pause + Pray

Channeling our Creativity

Potter making pottery

Reflect

We all have been made in the image of a creative God, and we mirror that divine creativity in millions of ways. Let’s pray today to find creative expressions to nourish our souls.

Pray

O imaginative Creator, help me embrace my own creativity
by revealing to me my unique ability to solve problems,
express emotions, portray experiences, invent solutions, and tell stories.
I praise you for making each human being to reflect you in a particular way.
Today, I will honor you by choosing to prioritize my imagination and live a creative life.
Amen.

Act

Put some form of creative expression into practice today. Even if you don’t think of yourself as “creative,” consider that any activity you engage in today has a creative aspect to it.

Shannon K. Evans
