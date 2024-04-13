Better to be Wise than Clever

Reflect

The poet Rumi once wrote: “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” How often do we try to do too much in a given day? Why has it become all too easy to neglect ourselves for the good of others?

Pray

God of healing,

Even when we are broken

we cannot seem to stop

helping,

soothing,

nurturing,

and counseling others

while ignoring our own wounded hearts.

While we cannot neglect the needs of others,

it is foolish to lose ourselves in the

strain of the day.

Let this prayer be a reminder that

I am no good to others when I refuse to

tend to my own spirit.

Amen.

Act

Do you know someone who gives until they have nothing left? Let that person know you care by sharing this prayer.