Being Lonely/Being Alone

Reflect

The holidays are a time of joy for many. For those who are alone, however, it can simply be a season to endure. Don’t take it for granted. Count your blessings while saying this prayer for those who are struggling.

Pray

Loving God, I know the world can be a cold place for those who are alone.

As we read in 2 Timothy 4:17, “the Lord stood by me and gave me strength.”

Let me be a source of strength for those who are lonely.

Let this humble prayer find them and lift them up to a place of peace.

In this season of good will, let their fears give way to the reassurance

that your love is their constant companion.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody who struggles with isolation during the holidays. Remind them that no loneliness can withstand the tireless love of God.