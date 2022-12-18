Pause + Pray

Being Lonely/Being Alone

Evergreen branch with red berries

Reflect

The holidays are a time of joy for many. For those who are alone, however, it can simply be a season to endure. Don’t take it for granted. Count your blessings while saying this prayer for those who are struggling.

Pray

Loving God, I know the world can be a cold place for those who are alone.
As we read in 2 Timothy 4:17, “the Lord stood by me and gave me strength.”
Let me be a source of strength for those who are lonely.
Let this humble prayer find them and lift them up to a place of peace.
In this season of good will, let their fears give way to the reassurance
that your love is their constant companion.
Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody who struggles with isolation during the holidays. Remind them that no loneliness can withstand the tireless love of God.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
