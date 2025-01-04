Pause + Pray

A Blessing and a Test

woman standing in front of painted angel wings on a wall

Reflect

There is a long tradition of seeing suffering as a test: a test of our strength, of our courage, of our faith. But what kind of test comes from a blessing? In the Book of Tobit, the archangel Raphael at first appears as a stranger hired to help Tobit’s son, Tobias, on a dangerous journey. But after rescuing Tobias from a large fish, freeing Sarah from a demon’s curse, and curing Tobit’s blindness, Raphael reveals his true nature and his mission: He was sent not only as a helper, but also as a test. But he never explains what the test was. And yet is it not true that every person we meet might be an angel? And every moment of every day, good and bad, is in some very real sense a test. How will we respond?

Pray

Open my eyes and my heart, oh Lord
to the angels all around me.
Send me the help I need to serve you more faithfully
today and to meet the tests that come my way
with joy and patience, courage and love.

Act

The next time someone stops to help you—whether it’s washing the dishes, finding your lost keys, or helping you change a flat tire—remember the story of Tobit and the heavenly messenger who came as a test. And just say yes.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles