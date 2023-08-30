The Best Remedy for Anxiety

“It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” —Deuteronomy 31:8

Most of the time our anxiety stems from a fear of something or someone in the future. The next time it happens to you, try the “Three Ps Remedy”:

Prepare—Do what you can now. Simply ponder, What can I do in a proactive way that makes sense? Usually one or two things will occur to you. Do them and watch your anxiety begin to shrink.

Present—Live in the present moment, not in the imagined future. Living in the now can help smother the fire of fear.

Pray—Know that God is in of control of the future. God has the power and the love to do what we cannot do. Our Father’s love can and does shape the future. Pray and experience the peace that will replace the anxiety, because the God who loves you unconditionally is in control now and in the days ahead.

Lord, show me how to prepare, to live in the present moment, and to pray when fear begins to creep in. Amen.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate

by Monsignor Frank Bognanno