St. Francis Desired Honesty

It happened one day when the man of God was going about preaching that he met a certain poor man along the way. When he saw his nakedness, he was struck with compunction, and he turned to his companion, saying: “This man’s want brings great shame to us and rebukes our poverty severely.” His companion replied: “For what reason, Brother?” And the saint replied with a sad voice: “For my wealth, for my spouse, I chose poverty; but see, poverty shines forth more brightly in this man. Are you ignorant of the fact that the word has gone about the world that we are the poorest of men for Christ’s sake? But this poor man proves that the fact is otherwise.” O enviable envy! This is not that envy that is grieved over the goods of others; it is not that envy that is darkened by the rays of the sun; not that envy that is opposed to kindness; not that envy that is tortured by spite. Do you think that evangelical poverty has nothing about it to be envied? It has Christ and through him it has all things in all. (Celano, Second Life of St. Francis, 84)

Francis wasn’t being theatrical; he was not focusing on himself or the friars’ reputation. Francis desired to live honestly. If the friars could do without something, then it belonged to a poor person who needed it.

—from the book Peace and Good: Through the Year with Francis of Assisi

by Pat McCloskey, OFM