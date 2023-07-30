Solanus Always Spoke of God’s Love

The monastery doorbell rang at two o’clock in the morning. Father Solanus ran down the steps to the door before anyone else was awakened. When he opened the door, a big, burly fellow blurted out, “Where’s that Father Solanus? I want to kill him.” “Well, now,” said Solanus, “we’ll have to talk that over.” He ushered the man into the small office next to the door and sat down with him. The man said he was a communist and hated all priests. Solanus patiently listened to his angry tale of a dissolute life. Then Solanus gently spoke of God and God’s love for all people, even sinners. The man calmed down and gave up all thought of violence. Solanus told him to come back later in the day and make his confession. He returned, met another priest in the church who helped him to make a sincere confession, and after receiving absolution soon turned his life around. Many people have said that after meeting Fr. Solanus and listening to him speak of God, they left with the feeling that a great weight had been lifted from their shoulders.

—from the book Gratitude and Grit: The Life of Blessed Solanus Casey,

by Brother Leo Wollenweber, OFM Cap, page xv