It is my presumption that Francis and his brothers became living gospels the same way we do, by walking in the footsteps of Christ, which is a gradual, ongoing pilgrimage. The prayers we say, the prayers we become, change as we walk at different times and in different places and circumstances in our lives; this in turn helps to change for the better the

world we walk in, a world that has its own dynamic, its own changes, some for the better, some for the worse. So, what I write about my own prayer life and our prayer lives describes the same kind of growth or going backwards that Francis and his followers experienced.

—from the book God’s Love Song: The Vision of Francis and Clare

by Murray Bodo, OFM, and Susan Saint Sing