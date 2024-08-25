Search
Minute Meditations

Holiness in Motion

woman through movement creating a circle with sand

To be human is to be always in motion, either growing into the fullness of our humanity or going backward, declining to become more like the God whose image is revealed to us in Jesus. That dynamic of going forward or backward is the constant tension and release of our lives that is modeled for us in Jesus’s life on this earth.

How, then, facilitate our going forward by going backward and going up by going down? A deeper, prayerful, listening enables us to enter into and internalize the story we share, which is the story of Jesus Christ from childhood to adulthood, from adulthood to suffering and dying, from suffering and dying into death itself, which is the door of his and our resurrection into eternal life with God.

—from the book God’s Love Song: The Vision of Francis and Clare
by Murray Bodo, OFM, and Susan Saint Sing

God's Love Song
