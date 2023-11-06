Presence exacts its coin—our dearly held desire for self-preoccupation, and the fantasy of control that presumes to preside over and above. Mystics, artists, and prophets exemplify this surrender into solidarity; letting the self be moved by suffering and inspired by imagining. True spiritual practice harbors this same intention — the hand-over of self, that places us on a collision-course with grace and draws us into a deepened state of readiness. This holy intention leads to whole, undivided attention, where we come to know life in its raw fullness!

—from the book Wandering and Welcome: Mediations for Finding Peace

by Joseph Grant