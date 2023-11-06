Minute Meditations

A Collision Course with Grace

artist

Presence exacts its coin—our dearly held desire for self-preoccupation, and the fantasy of control that presumes to preside over and above. Mystics, artists, and prophets exemplify this surrender into solidarity; letting the self be moved by suffering and inspired by imagining. True spiritual practice harbors this same intention — the hand-over of self, that places us on a collision-course with grace and draws us into a deepened state of readiness. This holy intention leads to whole, undivided attention, where we come to know life in its raw fullness!

—from the book Wandering and Welcome: Mediations for Finding Peace
by Joseph Grant

New call-to-action

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Minute Meditations

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content