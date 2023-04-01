Lent with St. Clare: Fifth Saturday

“No less did [Francis] desire to see and speak with her, impressed by the widespread fame of so gracious a young lady.” —The Legend of St Clare

For most of us, Francis and Clare are intricately woven together in their desire to bring people to Christ. Many times, one is not mentioned without the other. Francis saw something in Clare that he knew was special, thus his request to meet with her. And Clare knew Francis from his preaching in the square by her house. The ways in which they served God looked very different; still, they had the same goal and inspiration.

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

While both Clare and Francis left the world to pursue God insofar as they abandoned their status, wealth, and security, never did they renounce the world for the sake of God. Rather, they realized that the created world was the world embraced by God; thus, God could not be found apart from the world. The world, not the monastery, was the true cloister.

It is not entirely clear whether or not Clare and her community in its early phase lived like the friars, following Christ in the world. Clare wanted a life like Francis: following the poor and humble Christ; sharing the life of the poor through manual labor; begging for food when necessary; attending to the suffering and poverty around her; and living a life of prayer and sympathy with all creation.

What exactly is this evangelical life that enkindled the hearts of Francis and Clare? Evangelical life is gospel life, a life centered on living the gospel, following the footsteps of Jesus Christ. It is not surprising that both Francis and Clare begin their rules by saying, “the form of life…is this: to observe the Holy Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”In this way they indicated that evangelical life is centered neither on work nor ministry but on how we experience the presence of God through Christ. –from Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love

Prayer

St. Clare,

You and Brother Francis

provided a new way of serving others in the name of God.

Centuries later, we thank you for your ministries, which continue today.

Amen.