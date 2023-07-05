Faith on Vacation

Several years ago my husband, Mark, and I took our daughter, Madison, on vacation to Mackinaw City, Michigan. I think we expected to see mostly lighthouses along the shoreline of the Great Lakes, but what we found was an even greater treat.

It seemed that everywhere we traveled, we found some Catholic history. There was the statue of Father Jacques Marquette in the middle of town on Mackinac Island. And it seemed that everywhere we drove we saw signs heralding Kateri Tekakwitha, one of our newest American saints.

That trip was not our only experience of finding bits of history or culture on our travels. It seems that on every vacation or excursion we find some religious treasure.

For example, when we visited Yellowstone National Park, we attended Mass in an outdoor amphitheater, surrounded by the beauty of God’s creation. And on a trip to Colorado, I had the privilege of seeing the unique chapel at the Air Force Academy.

Religion and Relaxation

There are also religious sites that can serve as vacations all unto themselves. My parents visited Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Illinois, with their friends on vacation. And my husband’s parents visited the University of Notre Dame last year to see the campus’ many distinctly religious treasures, such as the grotto and the library’s famous mosaic nicknamed “Touchdown Jesus.”

Some people turn their vacation into a pilgrimage. I had this opportunity a few years ago when I traveled to Ireland with a group for a retreat on Celtic spirituality. I got to see the beauty of Ireland, but I also came back spiritually refreshed and renewed.

I also know people who consider going on retreat a vacation—even if they don’t do any sightseeing—because it gives them a break from the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives. There are many monasteries and retreat houses throughout the country that accept guests.

Tips for Your Trips

So whether your family’s going to Disney World, attending a retreat, or just staying at home, remember that there are always ways to include your faith in your vacation plans. Here are some suggestions:

• Keep a running file of brochures or articles about interesting sites your family can visit.

• Make sure to include the whole family in vacation planning. By allowing everyone to select something that interests him or her, you may find yourself on an adventure you might have otherwise passed up.

• If you’re a member of AAA, check out their Tour Books. Many tourist attractions are listed, along with necessary information. Your local library and the Internet are also good places to find information.

• Create a family scrapbook of your vacations/adventures. Have each family member contribute to the project by offering things such as their favorite part of the trip, some- thing they learned, or something that surprised them.