Our Blog

Sharing the Word for October 9, 2023 – Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 9, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Jonah 1:1-2:1-2, 11

The Book of Jonah is a story about a reluctant prophet struggling against God’s mercy toward sinners. In the first part of the story, God sends Jonah to preach to the Ninevites to save them from their sinfulness. But Jonah doesn’t want to preach God’s mercy to the Ninevites. The Ninevites were terrible people who didn’t deserve God’s mercy!

Jonah runs away. He takes ship for Tarshish–about as far as you could go. But God doesn’t let him escape. He sends a storm. Jonah is cast overboard and finally ends up being swallowed by a whale. God rescues him after three days.

Sometimes God makes demands on us that we find difficult. Yet God knows best and we do best being obedient to him.

Subscribe to St. Anthony Messenger magazine!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe
Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content