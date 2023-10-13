Our Blog

Sharing the Word for October 13, 2023

Friday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 13, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Joel 1:13-15; 2:1-2

The prophecies of Joel seem to have been proclaimed about 400 B.C., after the reforms of Ezra and Nehemiah. There had been a catastrophic plague of locusts which was interpreted as an intervention of the Lord. Further interventions from God–“the day of the Lord”–seemed likely.

In today’s reading, the prophet calls for the people to be attentive to the Lord’s further coming. “The day of the Lord” is always near. It’s an occasion for repentance and reform. It’s always coming nearer. It calls for responsiveness from the people.

“The day of the Lord” is still part of God’s providence for his people. “The day of the Lord” is still approaching. It’s coming nearer to us. We need to be ready.

