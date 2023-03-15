Our Blog

Sharing the Word for March 15, 2023

Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

March 15, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Deuteronomy 4:1, 5-9

Today we receive some further direction from God for our program of change of heart. It’s a simple directive that God gives us in this reading: keep the commandments.

Moses tells the people that the observance of the commandments they have received from God will be evidence of their wisdom and intelligence.

It’s important to be aware that the commandments are a gift, not a burden. They are not a series of tasks or tests by which God tests us to see whether we are faithful or not. On the contrary, they are directions God gives us so that we can function most productively in accord with what God has made us to be. The willingness to follow directions is a sign of intelligence.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Recent Articles

