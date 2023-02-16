Sharing the Word for February 16, 2023

Thursday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

February 16, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 9:1-13

The flood is now over and creation has been reconstituted. Today’s reading teaches us how humans fit into God’s plans.



First of all, God proclaims Noah the lord of all creatures. They are delivered into his power. However Noah and his family are not to eat blood. The ancients looked on blood as the seat of life, and so it belonged to God.



Finally, and most importantly, God enters into a covenant with humankind. A covenant is a solemn agreement sworn between two parties. It’s entered in the presence of God who would oversee its implementation. God swears that the earth shall never again be devastated by flood. In spite of everything, God still sees his creation as good. God still loves it.