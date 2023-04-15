Our Blog

Sharing the Word for April 15, 2023

Saturday in the Octave of Easter

April 15, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 4:13-21

The Jewish leaders don’t know what to do with the apostles. So they take a “neutral” stance. They don’t assume a definitive position about Jesus. That will come later. For now, they simply tell the apostles to keep quiet about Jesus.

And this of course, is precisely what the apostles cannot do. To obey the Jewish officials would be to disobey God. The apostles are giving witness to their faith, and the Jewish officials are left at an impasse.

Not infrequently non-believers want the community of the faithful to keep quiet. Many of the Church’s teachings–for example about the meaning of human life, about justice, about sin and salvation–are challenging to outsiders. They were in these first days after Jesus’ resurrection and they are now.

Pause and Pray from Franciscan Media
