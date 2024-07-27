Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Welcome the Stranger

A immigrant with his family in the background

Reflect

Most of us love our homelands. Yet millions of people face the choice between providing for those they love and staying in the lands they love. Let our prayer today be for those who travel long distances to provide for their families.

Pray

Jesus,
as a child
you were taken to Egypt
to escape danger.

Our ancestors braved the desert
forty years to find a home
in the Promised Land.

I pray for those migrants
who earn their bread
by the sweat of their brows.
May they be welcomed as friends
and treated with the dignity
they deserve. Amen.

Act

Do you know someone who has left their homeland to seek a better life for their family? Offer a prayer for their success, and offer a kind word to them when you see them.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles