Reflect

Most of us love our homelands. Yet millions of people face the choice between providing for those they love and staying in the lands they love. Let our prayer today be for those who travel long distances to provide for their families.

Pray

Jesus,

as a child

you were taken to Egypt

to escape danger.

Our ancestors braved the desert

forty years to find a home

in the Promised Land.

I pray for those migrants

who earn their bread

by the sweat of their brows.

May they be welcomed as friends

and treated with the dignity

they deserve. Amen.

Act

Do you know someone who has left their homeland to seek a better life for their family? Offer a prayer for their success, and offer a kind word to them when you see them.