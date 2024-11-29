Reflect

At times when I go on my morning beach walk, I meet another member of the Medicare generation and ask how he or she is doing. One man responded, “I woke up!” My reply was “Who knows what possibilities await us!” This practice went on every time we met. We affirmed our gratitude for a new day and looked forward to a future in which we could make a difference rather than being victims of our fear. You can wake up to the new day, looking forward to new possibilities and your opportunity to add to the beauty of the world.

Pray

Loving God,

Wake me up to beauty,

Wake me up to wonder,

What me up to possibility,

Wake me up to agency,

Wake me up to love.

Amen.

Act

Consider beginning this day with the intention to give thanks, look for new possibilities, and choose to make a difference to those around you. Let us awaken to the wonder of each new day.