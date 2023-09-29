Reflect

“Think of what is above, not of what is on earth.”—Colossians 3:1b-2

Sometimes my thoughts get overrun with many responsibilities and the challenging things that happen in life. I think St. Paul’s advice is a good: to “think of what is above.” So, when the upsetting thoughts start moving in, I try to take think of Paul’s counsel and think of God, read a psalm, contemplate a picture of a saint, or enjoy some nature. If concentration is escaping me, sometimes I write a few heavenly thoughts down on paper. It’s truly a balm to the soul to habitually let the mind focus on good things.

Pray

O Lord,

When my days are tough and doom seems everywhere,

help me to fully realize that you are there with me.

Help my thoughts to focus on heavenly and good things!

Amen.

Act

Before you go to sleep each night, try to think of three good, holy things in your life; either during that particular day, or at any time in your life. Try to gently nudge your thoughts toward a heavenly direction.