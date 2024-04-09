Search
Pause + Pray

The Stars Speak God’s Glory

young man looking at the sky at night while standing by a lake.

Reflect

The natural world can speak to us about God when we pay attention. The earth, sea, and sky can all manifest God’s glory to us and reflect God’s love. “The heavens declare the glory of God” (Ps 19:2).

Pray

God,
I know you are infinite, and infinity is a concept I can’t even grasp.
Next to you, I am small, but I am not insignificant.
As vast as the stars in the sky are the number of people you love,
and even though I am only one of them, you know me.
You see me. You love me.

Act

Stand outside this evening and reflect on the night sky. What does God want to say to you through the stars? What do you want to say to God?

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

