Reflect

Have you ever made a call to a business or a doctor’s office and been placed on a very long hold? I know I have. The tinny elevator music drones on as a script repeats, “Please listen closely, as our menu options have changed.” Life is full of waiting, but maybe that’s not a terrible thing. It’s in these in-between moments that we actually live most of our lives. But we’re usually so wrapped up in our daily existences that we forget that God is waiting to encounter us—right there in the mundane, workaday lives most of us lead.

Pray

Lord,

Spiritual boredom can creep up on me,

And a kind of restlessness descends, subtly but assuredly.

When I feel disconnected from others, from your creation,

I start to live too much in my own world,

insulated from possibility—but also possibility.

I ask you to be patient with me

as I stumble toward reorienting myself to the direction of your call.

Act

Sometimes, a bit of perspective can help shake up spiritual boredom. Consider attending a different parish or volunteering to serve a group you aren’t too familiar with. It might help break you out of your comfort zone while also putting spiritual restlessness in its place.