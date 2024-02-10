Nothing Can Separate Us

Reflect

Today, reflect on the incredible power of the words from Romans 8:38–39: “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor present things, nor future things, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Pray

In this moment right now,

I take a deep breath, lifted gently into your love.

Floating in the fullness of your love.

The forever of your love.

Yes, when I can trust you will always love me—

no matter what—it fills my heart and lifts it.

Everything feels lighter.

Act

Look up into the sky today and see how, in the heavens, there are no separations. Let yourself breathe into this place of trust in God’s love and its overarching fullness.