Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

My Inadvertent Offenses …

Man being arrogant

Reflect

“Punish me not … for my inadvertent offenses.”
—Tb (3:3b)

What a great plea from the Old Testament figure, Tobit! How often do we think we’re on a good path, only to realize later that we were actually perhaps a bit arrogant or offensive? Surely you’ve noticed other people who just don’t realize how abrasive or hurtful they can be. We all have these blind spots, and Tobit offers a perfect prayer for these behaviors.

Pray

God,
Like Tobit, I ask you to forgive my inadvertent offenses.
Please guide me and nudge me so I can avoid these inadvertent offenses.
And please forgive me when I unwittingly stumble!

Act

Note a person in your life who is rather demanding or insensitive—while thinking they are being virtuous. Be aware that you probably do something comparable that is hidden to you. Try to be patient with these people, as you would like God to be patient with you.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content