Pause + Pray

Life vs. Death

hand holding up different color leafs

Reflect

The apostle Paul was resolute in saying, “For to me life is Christ, and death is gain” (Phil 1:21). Such simple wisdom is not easy to embrace, especially in a culture like ours, which was aptly described by the cultural anthropologist Ernest Becker as one that is built upon “the denial of death.” In our thoughts and actions, we pit life against death when, through the lens of faith, we have an alternative capacity to see beyond this conflict. The key to this is faith—in our creator who brings us into being, sustains us in our living, and welcomes us into the hope of the Resurrection.

Pray

Today, dear Lord,
Help me to live with gratitude for just one day,
courage enough to banish denial with faithful acceptance.
In so doing, guide me into an abundant way of living that
clings not to the past, nor fears a future, that, in Christ,
is too wonderful to comprehend.
Amen.

Act

In order to recognize that life’s purpose is not defined by its longevity, immerse yourself in a walk surrounded by the beauty of foliage or the busyness of bees. Despite their short lifespans, the many living things that bless and sustain our much longer lives are content, and, in fact, are fully alive, because in their thriving they have no time for striving.

