Pause + Pray

Follow the Sound of the Troubadour

Happy musician plays the ukulele in a field

Reflect

Have you ever noticed that every artistic rendering of Francis is that of a solemn saint? He was pained and prayerful, yes, but he was also known for his joy. In fact, he was called the Troubadour of the Lord. We shouldn’t forget this facet of his character—and it is one we can emulate today.

Pray

God of all saints,
Your beloved, Francis of Assisi,
understood physical and spiritual pain
in ways that I may never know.
Yet it did not rob him of joy.
Rather, it was the reason for it.
He greeted the day with an open heart
and spread your message of love and peace
with joyful abandon.
Let me borrow a chorus from his song
and share joy and light wherever I go.
God is in the notes.
Amen.

Act

Life is hard, but it’s also beautiful, funny, and wholly worthwhile. Share this prayer with somebody who’s forgotten that.

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Recent Articles