Follow the Sound of the Troubadour

Reflect
Have you ever noticed that every artistic rendering of Francis is that of a solemn saint? He was pained and prayerful, yes, but he was also known for his joy. In fact, he was called the Troubadour of the Lord. We shouldn’t forget this facet of his character—and it is one we can emulate today.
Pray
God of all saints,
Your beloved, Francis of Assisi,
understood physical and spiritual pain
in ways that I may never know.
Yet it did not rob him of joy.
Rather, it was the reason for it.
He greeted the day with an open heart
and spread your message of love and peace
with joyful abandon.
Let me borrow a chorus from his song
and share joy and light wherever I go.
God is in the notes.
Amen.
Act
Life is hard, but it’s also beautiful, funny, and wholly worthwhile. Share this prayer with somebody who’s forgotten that.