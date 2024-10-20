Follow the Sound of the Troubadour

Reflect

Have you ever noticed that every artistic rendering of Francis is that of a solemn saint? He was pained and prayerful, yes, but he was also known for his joy. In fact, he was called the Troubadour of the Lord. We shouldn’t forget this facet of his character—and it is one we can emulate today.

Pray

God of all saints,

Your beloved, Francis of Assisi,

understood physical and spiritual pain

in ways that I may never know.

Yet it did not rob him of joy.

Rather, it was the reason for it.

He greeted the day with an open heart

and spread your message of love and peace

with joyful abandon.

Let me borrow a chorus from his song

and share joy and light wherever I go.

God is in the notes.

Amen.

Act

Life is hard, but it’s also beautiful, funny, and wholly worthwhile. Share this prayer with somebody who’s forgotten that.