Goodbye, Hello

Reflect

One of the most challenging things about grief is trusting God with the person we have lost, especially when it feels like God is silent in our suffering.

Pray

Years lost in the deep, waiting, longing, wishing you’d say my name.

You never called, you never came.

Where’s that heart you gave then took away? Why’d you take it away?

You show your face in fleeting moments: It’s enough, I guess.

All is lesser, colder now. Even bliss and beauty come with a sting.

The world within my baby’s eyes stirs my heart to leap,

then to ache—the cold again, I know it well, too well.

But then you’re at my door, gently knocking, softly calling,

and I’m reminded of who you are, and who she was,

and who I am in you and her. Tell her I said hello.

Act

If you could have God deliver a message to loved ones you’ve lost, what would you say? Consider writing this message or including it in your own personal prayers today.