Franciscan Hope

Hope is a beacon that guides us through life’s darkest moments. St. Francis remained hopeful despite the challenges he faced, trusting in God’s providence. By cultivating hope, we can find light even in difficult times and inspire others to do the same.

God of hope,
Fill our hearts with the light of hope, even in the darkest times.
Help us to trust in your goodness and to find strength in your promises.
May we, like St. Francis, be beacons of hope to those around us.
Amen.

Reflect on a challenging situation and seek signs of hope. Pray for the strength to remain hopeful and to trust in God’s plan. Share words of encouragement and hope with someone who is struggling.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
