For All That Shall Be—Thanks!

Reflect

Former UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold penned the following words in his journal, Markings: “For all that has been—thanks! For all that shall be—yes!” These are apt words for the New Year. Let us give thanks for the blessings of the past year, and let us look forward with hope to the year ahead, knowing that we can be the great yes for our family, friends, and the world.

Pray

Facing the rising sun of the new year,

Let me give thanks for the blessings of the year gone by.

Let me share my gratitude with those

who have supported me and with my loved ones.

Let my voice be one of affirmation.

Let me open the door to the future,

Taking responsibility for my life

And supporting the well-being of others.

Let the year ahead be a great yes for me

And the world I touch.

Amen.

Act

Spend today joining hope and gratitude. Take time to say thanks to God and those who have supported you this year. Reach out in gratitude through a text message, phone call, email, or visit. Take time to imagine ways to do something beautiful for God and this good earth in the year ahead. Do one thing that says yes to God and the world today.