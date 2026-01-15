Countering Discord

Reflect

We live in divided times. In this time of discordant rhetoric it is crucial that we stand as a model for virtue and civility.

Pray

Lord, you are

the eternal word,

by which all things

came to be.

Your word brings life,

healing, and mercy.

May my words today

be in service

of your kingdom.

Let me sow peace

where there is division,

love where there is hatred,

and patience

in the presence

of impertinence.

Amen.

Act

Today before engaging someone on social media, ask yourself, “Will this post serve the Kingdom of God?” Don’t hit send unless the answer is “yes.”