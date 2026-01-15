Countering Discord

Reflect
We live in divided times. In this time of discordant rhetoric it is crucial that we stand as a model for virtue and civility.
Pray
Lord, you are
the eternal word,
by which all things
came to be.
Your word brings life,
healing, and mercy.
May my words today
be in service
of your kingdom.
Let me sow peace
where there is division,
love where there is hatred,
and patience
in the presence
of impertinence.
Amen.
Act
Today before engaging someone on social media, ask yourself, “Will this post serve the Kingdom of God?” Don’t hit send unless the answer is “yes.”