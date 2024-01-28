Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

A Soulful Friendship

two woman laughing together

Reflect

“Our souls were made to understand each other.”
—St. Thérèse of Lisieux to Maurice Bellière 

During the last year of her life, in response to a request for prayers, St. Thérèse ended up writing a number of encouraging letters to Maurice Bellière, an aspiring seminarian. Maurice replied to each letter and a truly meaningful friendship ensued. Though the two never met in person, they sent joyful, inspiring, and happy words back and forth to each other. When Maurice learned that Sister Thérèse’s life was near its end, he was devastated. “Oh my poor little Sister,” he wrote. “What a blow for my poor heart!”

Pray

Dear St. Thérèse and Maurice,
Pray that I too may find holiness and goodness
in the friendships of my life.
Pray that I let all my friendships be influenced
by the goodness of God; that each friendship
might glorify him.

Act

Ponder a few friendships in your life. Which friendships draw you closer to God? Which of these relationships tend to lure you away? What changes might you make with your friends?

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content