A Day of Honor

Reflect

Once a year we set aside a day to honor those who have sacrificed their lives as part of their military service. We honor those who died in combat but we should also honor those whose minds and spirits were so broken by war that they took their lives. Many veterans take offense when someone says “Happy Memorial Day”. For them it is a day of sad remembrance, not a day of celebration. It is a day for grieving.

Pray

Lord, this Memorial Day

let me pause and pray

for the families of those

who died in combat

or took their lives

because of combat.

Grant them comfort

and the knowledge

that their loved ones

are at peace in a place

where there is no more war.

Act

If you know any veterans, rather than wishing them a happy Memorial Day, give them the gift of listening if they wish to speak of their lost comrades.