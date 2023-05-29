A Day of Honor

Reflect
Once a year we set aside a day to honor those who have sacrificed their lives as part of their military service. We honor those who died in combat but we should also honor those whose minds and spirits were so broken by war that they took their lives. Many veterans take offense when someone says “Happy Memorial Day”. For them it is a day of sad remembrance, not a day of celebration. It is a day for grieving.
Pray
Lord, this Memorial Day
let me pause and pray
for the families of those
who died in combat
or took their lives
because of combat.
Grant them comfort
and the knowledge
that their loved ones
are at peace in a place
where there is no more war.
Act
If you know any veterans, rather than wishing them a happy Memorial Day, give them the gift of listening if they wish to speak of their lost comrades.