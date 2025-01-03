Migrants, refugees, victims of war have a right to education, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has asked Catholics around the world to pray with him in January that migrants, refugees and victims of war will have a chance for an education.
“Let us pray for migrants, refugees and those affected by war, that their right to an education, which is necessary to build a better world, might always be respected,” was the prayer intention he chose for the start of the New Year.
The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly called the Apostleship of Prayer, is a Jesuit-run outreach that has given Catholics the pope’s monthly prayer intentions since 1890. Pope Francis records a short video reflection on each month’s prayer, and his first video for 2025 was released Jan. 2.
Due to war, migration or poverty, he said, “some 250 million boys and girls lack education,” and yet “all children and youth have the right to go to school, regardless of their immigration status.”
Respecting that right is good for migrants and good for society, the pope said.
“Education is a hope for everyone,” he said. “It can save migrants and refugees from discrimination, criminal networks and exploitation — so many minors are exploited!”
Education also promotes integration and prepares them to contribute to society, “either in their new country or in their country of origin, should they decide to return,” the pope said.
Pope Francis reminded viewers that “whoever welcomes the foreigner, welcomes Jesus Christ.”
The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network said that 128 million boys and 122 million girls around the world are not attending school. It said the primary reasons for not getting an education are: poverty, geographical location, immigration status, gender, language, disability and ethnicity.
Migrant and refugee children who do not get an education face poverty and inequality, social marginalization and exploitation, the network said. Lack of an education also can have a psychological impact because it can lead to feeling inferior or hopeless.
By Cindy Wooden | Catholic News Service
Migrants, refugees, victims of war have a right to education, pope says
