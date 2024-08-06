Your Life Is a Song

Give thanks to the Lord always, and your life will be a song. Some songs are sad, of course, but the melody is still there as well as the movement and the feeling of freedom that come from music. To praise and thank God, no matter what happens, is a gift that few possess. To lift your voice and heart on high in failure and defeat places you among the saints, for only faith and love can explain a song of praise and thanksgiving when times are bad.

—from the book Song of the Sparrow: Four Seasons of Prayer

by Murray Bodo, OFM