Minute Meditations

We Walk among You

The Church would be wise to remember that divorced Catholics have voices worth listening to. Couples who struggle with infertility are every bit as relevant as those with many mouths to feed. And children of “broken homes,” no strangers to conflict resolution, can help fix what’s broken in the Church. We are, after all, one big Church family. And like all families, we have disenfranchised members. But they still have a place at the table. The Church’s doors must close to nobody.

Those of us who are childless, divorced, or unmarried are, like everybody else, imperfect children of a perfect God. Our lives may not mirror what is culturally defined as “normal,” but we, too, know struggle. We experience joy and grief, we sin, we are forgiven, and we walk among you.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Family, Redefined
by Christopher Heffron

