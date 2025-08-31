The Beauty of Humanness

We learn from the great Franciscan theologian John Duns Scotus that the whole purpose of creation on God’s part was to come to a point in time for the Incarnation of God’s Son to take place as the most resplendent creative act of God. When God decided to create, the Incarnation had to be first and foremost in God’s mind, and not dependent on any action of humans, especially sin. This was a natural outflow of love, and God, above all, wished to communicate to us the fullness of divine love. What better way than to send the Son.

This image helps us to appreciate the depth and beauty of our humanness. Our human nature is good. This also gives us a new and transformed image of God, not as someone who is vindictive and waiting to punish us for sin or someone who is constrained to react to our manipulations. The God we see in this image is a God of such overflowing love that it spills over into all of creation and into our hearts.

—from the book In the Footsteps of Francis and Clare

by Roch Niemer, OFM