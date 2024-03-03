Search
Meek and Humble Heart

Quote from St. Katharine Drexel: “And here is the passive way—to be filled unto the fullness of God. The passive way—I abandon myself to it, not in a multiplicity of trials, extraordinary penances accomplished, practices of great works—but in peaceful abandonment to the tenderness of Jesus, which I must try to imitate, and by being in constant union with his meek and humble heart.”

A saint-inspired challenge: Next time you begin complaining about why your parish, neighborhood, or community isn’t doing something about a problem, pray for guidance on how you can become part of the solution.

—from the book Sisterhood of Saints: Daily Guidance and Inspiration
by Melanie Rigney

Fourteen female saints who changed the world
