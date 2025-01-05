Minute Meditations

Make Room for Grace

hand holding a plastic bag with stuff in it

We would do well to cultivate intentionality rather than undue attachment in our relationship with our belongings. Our things can fill our homes with stories and meaning—or they can just fill our homes. Knowing the difference is a matter of paying attention, so that instead of us serving our stuff, our stuff serves our own longing for deep satisfaction, spiritual maturity, and solidarity with others and our beloved, beautiful Earth.

—from the book Making Room: Soul-Deep Satisfaction Through Simple Living
by Kyle Kramer

Making Room by Kyle Kramer | Franciscan Media
