Maintain Your Peace

“And can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?”—Matthew 6:27

We are all familiar with the adage “Haste makes waste.” Well, it’s true. Yet we always seem to be in a hurry, especially if you are a Type-A personality like I am. And sure enough, we often trip over ourselves. Don’t be in such a hurry that you lose your inner peace. It’s bad for your physical and mental health. Whatever you’re trying to do, it’s not as valuable as you and your peace of soul. I try to repeat to myself the counsel of St. Francis de Sales: “Never be in a hurry; do everything quietly and in a calm spirit. Do not lose your inner peace for anything whatsoever, even if your whole world seems upset.” For the next few hours, don’t lose your inner peace for anything. Begin now. And begin again if you fall away from that peace.

Lord, give me the grace to trust in your divine plan in all things. Amen. 

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate
by Monsignor Frank Bognanno

