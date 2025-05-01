Minute Meditations

Joseph the Righteous

carpenter working in his wood shop on wood.

In Joseph, who decided to send Mary away without disgracing her, we find the essence of what it means to be righteous. It turns out that righteousness, far from being a cold, calculating devotion to justice, is a warm, faithful virtue that always seeks merciful justice and just mercy.

As we celebrate the saints who have shown us God’s holiness in so many ways, may we be especially grateful to St. Joseph, the righteous man, whose example encourages us to seek always to “live the truth in love” (Eph 4:15).

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “St. Joseph: Man of Virtue
by John R. Barker, OFM

