Minute Meditations

God Is Wild

The prophets were a wild bunch. They had to be because they were the spokespeople of a wild God, a God who didn’t care much about temples and offerings but who cared a lot about the way people were treated and the opening of the human heart.  We tend to think the prophets were fortunetellers predicting the Christian future, but they were much more. They named the ever-present illusions and self-deceptions. They were non-clergy with a radical message from a God seeking intimacy, and for all their efforts, they largely got persecution and death, down to the last of the prophets, John the Baptist.

Nice religion is always threatened by the “glorious freedom of the children of God” (Romans 8:21). Suddenly, God is in charge instead of our explanations of things. I love to remind people that the word “nice” is never found in the Bible. God is not nice, it seems; God is wild.

—from the book From Wild Man to Wise Man: Reflections on Male Spirituality
by Richard Rohr

