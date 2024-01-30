Ever New, Ever Young

Sometimes we resist conversion to the Lord’s way because we fear giving it full freedom will shrink our world, will make us more closed in. Like every other saint, Francis of Assisi reminds us that conversion to the Lord’s ways will always enlarge our world, stretching us in a good way. Francis “seemed changed into another man” because conversion indeed made him a new man. He retained his original DNA and fingerprints, but his heart became ever new and young.

Have you ever mulled over what deeper conversion might take away from your life or bring to it? How might you give God a bit more room to work in your life? Do it! You won’t regret it.

—from the book Peace and Good: Through the Year with Francis of Assisi

by Pat McCloskey, OFM