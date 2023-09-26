Our Blog

Sharing the Word for September 26, 2023

Tuesday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

September 26, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ezra 6:7-8, 12b, 14-20

When the small group of Jews returned to Jerusalem, one of their most important tasks was the reconstruction of the temple–the expression of their corporate identity. Today’s reading tells us that even the king of the Persians–several years after the initial return–insisted that attention be given to the project.

Not everybody was enthusiastic, but nonetheless the reconstruction of the temple was brought to conclusion in 515, some twenty years after the initial return from Babylon. The temple was important for the Jewish returnees because it was an expression of their identity. It proclaimed who they were.

Our churches serve as expressions of our identity, too. That’s why we treasure them. That’s why we reverence them. That’s why we are grateful for them.

Minute Meditations signup
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe
Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content